Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $397,000 in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,032 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $398.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLIC. StockNews.com cut shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First of Long Island to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Stories

