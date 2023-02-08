Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $411,000 in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $846,817.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,349,394.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $300,139.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,236,135.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $846,817.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,349,394.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,848 shares of company stock worth $5,704,919. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

