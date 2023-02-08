Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $437,000 in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBIN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 36.21%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

