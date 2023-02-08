Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $444,000 in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQDT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $320,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,354,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,372,882. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $320,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,354,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,372,882. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $276,246.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,402,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,249,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,542 shares of company stock worth $743,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.