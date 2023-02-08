Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 737.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $109.98.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.
