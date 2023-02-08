Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 737.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.