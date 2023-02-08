Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $403,000 Investment in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 1,261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 93,967 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of NRC opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $259,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,411,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,641,940.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,677 shares of company stock worth $272,512 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Stories

