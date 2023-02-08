Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $445,000 Investment in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 44,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in City Office REIT by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of CIO opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

