Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $446,000 Investment in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 13.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,176 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 354,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 56,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 78,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $39.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.79%.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

