Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 16,308 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,870 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRX. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $946,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,160.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 942,703 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,756 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRX opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

