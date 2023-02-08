Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 24,399 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 187.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,391 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,333,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after acquiring an additional 182,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,932,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after acquiring an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp

In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Featured Stories

