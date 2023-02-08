Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 35,328 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,328 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paramount Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGRE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 771,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 765,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 677,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. BTIG Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,550.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Group

In related news, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.