Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,305 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Century Communities were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 70.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $90,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.