Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 570 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Plexus were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Plexus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Plexus by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $108,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,663.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $1,776,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

