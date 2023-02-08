Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 20,225 Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 77,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,816 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 266,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,965 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 195,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 55,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,749 shares of company stock worth $476,416 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

