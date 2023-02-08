Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 31,936 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOGO. StockNews.com downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

