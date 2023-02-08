Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,658 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ChargePoint were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,076.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Shares of CHPT opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.71.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 74.82% and a negative net margin of 82.57%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

