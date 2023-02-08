Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,117 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marqeta were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 51,269 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 173,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.01.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

