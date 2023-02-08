Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,547 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,382 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Foot Locker were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

