Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 286 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 378.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICUI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $52,039.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $487,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $189.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $251.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.27.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $597.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

