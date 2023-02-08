Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,097 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 682,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 682,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $2,975,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,636,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,213,770.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

