Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 368 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chewy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -935.21, a PEG ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.16.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,217,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $636,843.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,217,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,938 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

