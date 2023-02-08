Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 500 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $111.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $26,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $84,909 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.