Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 52,298 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,298 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $249,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,636,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

NYSE GHL opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $219.41 million, a PE ratio of -176.29 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GHL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

