Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 566 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progyny were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.59. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $53.10.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $226,632.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $226,632.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,055 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,797. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

