Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 661 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ABM Industries were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

