Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 682 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,524. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,288 shares of company stock valued at $264,997. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.38. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company has offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country.

