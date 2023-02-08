Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $391,000 Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,570,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,004 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,219,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,864,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 318,791 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 285,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

