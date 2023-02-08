Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $436,000 Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 234,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,684,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,203,000 after acquiring an additional 60,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,729 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Getty Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.
Getty Realty Stock Down 0.2 %
GTY opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Getty Realty Company Profile
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
