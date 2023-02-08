Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 20.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,352,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after buying an additional 2,061,787 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 22.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $23.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is -16.66%.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

