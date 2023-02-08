Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $374.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 137,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,882,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,400,691.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 758,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,340,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,466,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 137,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $999,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,882,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,400,691.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $995,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 189,178 shares during the last quarter.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

