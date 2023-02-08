TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $129.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TFII. Desjardins decreased their target price on TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.75.
TFI International Stock Performance
TFII opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $124.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,548,000 after purchasing an additional 676,650 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth $44,298,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 103,377 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 16,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,438,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
