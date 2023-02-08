The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,750 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 13.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Buckle by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 39.9% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 10.7% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Buckle by 695.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKE stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.