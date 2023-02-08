The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,434 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,356 shares of company stock valued at $787,884. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

