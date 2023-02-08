The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,731 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,382 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Seeyond purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 21,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

