The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 4,261 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 510.7% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

