The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 11,342 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of -0.95.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,201,210.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $479,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 184,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,103,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,201,210.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,749,215 shares of company stock valued at $76,697,177 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

AKRO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.