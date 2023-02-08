The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 11,342 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of -0.95.
AKRO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.
