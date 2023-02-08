The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,345 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.3 %

FDP stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

