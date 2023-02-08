The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 19,077 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 247,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 191,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 64,415 shares in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

