The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Appian were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.66. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $66.91.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 175,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at $287,580,725.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 41,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,727,176 shares in the company, valued at $385,293,441.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 702,747 shares of company stock worth $26,114,217. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

