The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,669 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.91 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock valued at $63,670,284. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.