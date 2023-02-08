The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 8.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AeroVironment by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AVAV opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -285.05 and a beta of 0.60. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

