The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FOCS shares. William Blair started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.