The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after acquiring an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,310,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

