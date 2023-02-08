The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 289.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 246.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth $136,000.

Frontdoor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTDR. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

