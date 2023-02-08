The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $680,000 Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth about $3,716,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 276.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,049 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HTLF opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.07. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.66 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTLF. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

