The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $697,000 Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,265,000 after purchasing an additional 146,199 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1,045.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.54. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $127.67.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

