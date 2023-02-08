The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $708,000 Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,233 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 108.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 59,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 47.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 365,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 118,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at $299,701,826.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,132 shares of company stock worth $12,422,469. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $534.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

