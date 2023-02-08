The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $722,000 Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 67,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 7.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 12.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 13.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 79.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Hovde Group increased their price target on Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustmark

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

