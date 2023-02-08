The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $732,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,879 shares of company stock worth $9,410,043 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

