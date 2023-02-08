The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $741,000 Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 251.92% and a negative return on equity of 461.54%. The business had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

